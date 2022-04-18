As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Verint Systems, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director R. Reid French Jr. purchased 4,700 shares of VRNT, for a cost of $52.70 each, for a total investment of $247,690. French Jr. was up about 2.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with VRNT trading as high as $54.25 in trading on Monday. Verint Systems is trading up about 1.7% on the day Monday.

And at Diodes, there was insider buying on Thursday, by SVP, WW Discrete Products Francis Tang who purchased 2,000 shares at a cost of $70.00 each, for a total investment of $140,000. This purchase marks the first one filed by Tang in the past twelve months. Diodes, Inc. is trading up about 4.3% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 4/18 Insider Buying Report: VRNT, DIOD

