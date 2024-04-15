As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Longeveron's Chief Scientific Officer, Joshua Hare, made a $350,000 purchase of LGVN, buying 148,936 shares at a cost of $2.35 a piece. Longeveron is trading up about 61.6% on the day Monday.

And at WD-40, there was insider buying on Friday, by David Pendarvis who bought 328 shares for a cost of $234.75 each, for a trade totaling $76,998. This buy marks the first one filed by Pendarvis in the past year. WD-40 is trading up about 0.5% on the day Monday. Pendarvis was up about 2.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with WDFC trading as high as $240.56 in trading on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 4/15 Insider Buying Report: LGVN, WDFC

