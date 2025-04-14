Markets
NEOG

Monday 4/14 Insider Buying Report: NEOG, STEW

April 14, 2025 — 01:59 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Neogen, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Chief Accounting Officer John Patrick Moylan bought 10,000 shares of NEOG, at a cost of $5.07 each, for a total investment of $50,700. So far Moylan is in the green, up about 14.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $5.81. Neogen is trading trading flat on the day Monday.

And also on Thursday, Director Thomas Jack Moore bought $49,977 worth of SRH Total Return Fund, buying 3,080 shares at a cost of $16.23 each. Before this latest buy, Moore made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $20,648 shares for a cost of $14.48 a piece. SRH Total Return Fund is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday. So far Moore is in the green, up about 4.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $16.89.

