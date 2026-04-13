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Monday 4/13 Insider Buying Report: NKE, USAU

April 13, 2026 — 01:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Nike, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director John W. Rogers Jr. bought 4,000 shares of NKE, at a cost of $43.34 each, for a total investment of $173,360. Investors can buy NKE even cheaper than Rogers Jr. did, with the stock trading as low as $42.09 at last check today -- that's 2.9% under Rogers Jr.'s purchase price. Nike is trading up about 0.4% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Rogers Jr. in the past twelve months.

And on Wednesday, Director Luke Anthony Norman purchased $146,300 worth of US Gold, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $14.63 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Norman in the past twelve months. US Gold is trading up about 4.1% on the day Monday. So far Norman is in the green, up about 6.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $15.61.

Monday 4/13 Insider Buying Report: NKE, USAUVIDEO: Monday 4/13 Insider Buying Report: NKE, USAU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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NKE
USAU

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