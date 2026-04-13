Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Nike, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director John W. Rogers Jr. bought 4,000 shares of NKE, at a cost of $43.34 each, for a total investment of $173,360. Investors can buy NKE even cheaper than Rogers Jr. did, with the stock trading as low as $42.09 at last check today -- that's 2.9% under Rogers Jr.'s purchase price. Nike is trading up about 0.4% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Rogers Jr. in the past twelve months.

And on Wednesday, Director Luke Anthony Norman purchased $146,300 worth of US Gold, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $14.63 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Norman in the past twelve months. US Gold is trading up about 4.1% on the day Monday. So far Norman is in the green, up about 6.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $15.61.

VIDEO: Monday 4/13 Insider Buying Report: NKE, USAU

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