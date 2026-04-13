Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Acuity, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Laura O'shaughnessy bought 1,000 shares of AYI, at a cost of $282.98 each, for a total investment of $282,980. Acuity is trading up about 0.7% on the day Monday.

And also on Wednesday, Scott D. Sheffield bought $251,774 worth of Tamboran Resources, buying 6,990 shares at a cost of $36.02 a piece. Tamboran Resources is trading up about 3.1% on the day Monday. Sheffield was up about 4.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TBN trading as high as $37.49 at last check today.

VIDEO: Monday 4/13 Insider Buying Report: AYI, TBN

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