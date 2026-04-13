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AYI

Monday 4/13 Insider Buying Report: AYI, TBN

April 13, 2026 — 11:42 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Acuity, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Laura O'shaughnessy bought 1,000 shares of AYI, at a cost of $282.98 each, for a total investment of $282,980. Acuity is trading up about 0.7% on the day Monday.

And also on Wednesday, Scott D. Sheffield bought $251,774 worth of Tamboran Resources, buying 6,990 shares at a cost of $36.02 a piece. Tamboran Resources is trading up about 3.1% on the day Monday. Sheffield was up about 4.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TBN trading as high as $37.49 at last check today.

Monday 4/13 Insider Buying Report: AYI, TBNVIDEO: Monday 4/13 Insider Buying Report: AYI, TBN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

AYI
TBN

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