Monday 4/12 Insider Buying Report: CRSR, MACK

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Corsair Gaming's Director, Randall J. Weisenburger, made a $999,991 buy of CRSR, purchasing 58,823 shares at a cost of $17.00 a piece. Weisenburger was up about 100.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CRSR trading as high as $34.06 at last check today. Corsair Gaming is trading down about 0.1% on the day Monday.

And on Wednesday, See Remarks Gary L. Crocker purchased $13,166 worth of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, purchasing 2,127 shares at a cost of $6.19 each. Before this latest buy, Crocker made one other purchase in the past year, buying $33,956 shares for a cost of $6.79 a piece. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is trading down about 2.1% on the day Monday.

