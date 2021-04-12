Markets
CRSR

Monday 4/12 Insider Buying Report: CRSR, MACK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Corsair Gaming's Director, Randall J. Weisenburger, made a $999,991 buy of CRSR, purchasing 58,823 shares at a cost of $17.00 a piece. Weisenburger was up about 100.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CRSR trading as high as $34.06 at last check today. Corsair Gaming is trading down about 0.1% on the day Monday.

And on Wednesday, See Remarks Gary L. Crocker purchased $13,166 worth of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, purchasing 2,127 shares at a cost of $6.19 each. Before this latest buy, Crocker made one other purchase in the past year, buying $33,956 shares for a cost of $6.79 a piece. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is trading down about 2.1% on the day Monday.

Monday 4/12 Insider Buying Report: CRSR, MACK
VIDEO: Monday 4/12 Insider Buying Report: CRSR, MACK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRSR MACK

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular