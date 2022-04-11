Markets
PLAY

Monday 4/11 Insider Buying Report: PLAY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Friday, Dave & Busters Entertainment's Interim CEO, Kevin M. Sheehan, made a $405,800 purchase of PLAY, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $40.58 each. Dave & Busters Entertainment is trading up about 3.8% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Sheehan made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $523,758 shares at a cost of $34.92 each.

Monday 4/11 Insider Buying Report: PLAY
VIDEO: Monday 4/11 Insider Buying Report: PLAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLAY

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular