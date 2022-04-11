As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Friday, Dave & Busters Entertainment's Interim CEO, Kevin M. Sheehan, made a $405,800 purchase of PLAY, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $40.58 each. Dave & Busters Entertainment is trading up about 3.8% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Sheehan made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $523,758 shares at a cost of $34.92 each.

VIDEO: Monday 4/11 Insider Buying Report: PLAY

