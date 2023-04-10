As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At FedEx Corp (FDX), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FDX, for a cost of $232.88 each, for a total investment of $193,289. Bargain hunters can grab FDX even cheaper than Lane did, with the stock trading as low as $228.61 at last check today -- that's 1.8% under Lane's purchase price. FedEx Corp is trading off about 0.5% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Lane purchased FDX on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $187,699 at an average of $211.61 per share.

And at Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT), there was insider buying on Thursday, by President and Chief Executive Terrie Curran who bought 12,919 shares at a cost of $7.82 each, for a trade totaling $101,025. Before this latest buy, Curran made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $151,835 shares for a cost of $7.41 a piece. Phathom Pharmaceuticals is trading off about 2.6% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 4/10 Insider Buying Report: FDX, PHAT

