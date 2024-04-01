Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At lululemon athletica, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 3,700 shares of LULU, for a cost of $389.05 each, for a total investment of $1.44M. lululemon athletica is trading off about 1.6% on the day Monday.

And also on Wednesday, EVP, Head of Strategy and M&A Richard J. Jensen bought $459,250 worth of P10, buying 55,000 shares at a cost of $8.35 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Jensen in the past twelve months. P10 is trading up about 0.1% on the day Monday. Jensen was up about 2.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with PX trading as high as $8.56 at last check today.

VIDEO: Monday 4/1 Insider Buying Report: LULU, PX

