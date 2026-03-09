As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Quantum-Si, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Charles R. Kummeth bought 500,000 shares of QSI, for a cost of $0.92 each, for a total investment of $459,800. Bargain hunters can buy QSI at a price even lower than Kummeth did, with the stock trading as low as $0.85 at last check today -- that's 7.6% below Kummeth's purchase price. Quantum-Si is trading up about 2.8% on the day Monday.

And on Wednesday, Director Michael F. Barry purchased $249,938 worth of FMC, purchasing 18,072 shares at a cost of $13.83 a piece. FMC is trading down about 0.5% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 3/9 Insider Buying Report: QSI, FMC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.