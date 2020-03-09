Markets
TRIP

Monday 3/9 Insider Buying Report: TRIP, SNR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Tripadvisor, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of TRIP, for a cost of $21.73 each, for a total investment of $965,768. Investors have the opportunity to snag TRIP even cheaper than Kaufer did, with the stock changing hands as low as $20.21 in trading on Monday which is 7.0% below Kaufer's purchase price. Tripadvisor is trading off about 4% on the day Monday.

And also on Thursday, Director Robert F. Savage Jr. bought $636,032 worth of New Senior Investment Group, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $6.36 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Savage Jr. in the past year. New Senior Investment Group is trading off about 10.6% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters can grab SNR at a price even lower than Savage Jr. did, with the stock changing hands as low as $5.53 at last check today which is 13.1% below Savage Jr.'s purchase price.

Monday 3/9 Insider Buying Report: TRIP, SNR
VIDEO: Monday 3/9 Insider Buying Report: TRIP, SNR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRIP SNR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular