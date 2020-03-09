Monday 3/9 Insider Buying Report: TRIP, SNR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Tripadvisor, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of TRIP, for a cost of $21.73 each, for a total investment of $965,768. Investors have the opportunity to snag TRIP even cheaper than Kaufer did, with the stock changing hands as low as $20.21 in trading on Monday which is 7.0% below Kaufer's purchase price. Tripadvisor is trading off about 4% on the day Monday.

And also on Thursday, Director Robert F. Savage Jr. bought $636,032 worth of New Senior Investment Group, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $6.36 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Savage Jr. in the past year. New Senior Investment Group is trading off about 10.6% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters can grab SNR at a price even lower than Savage Jr. did, with the stock changing hands as low as $5.53 at last check today which is 13.1% below Savage Jr.'s purchase price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.