Monday 3/9 Insider Buying Report: FCX, UPWK

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO Richard C. Adkerson bought 250,000 shares of FCX, at a cost of $10.02 each, for a total investment of $2.51M. Investors can bag FCX even cheaper than Adkerson did, with the stock trading as low as $8.09 at last check today which is 19.3% under Adkerson's purchase price. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is trading off about 9.8% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Adkerson made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $1.74M shares at a cost of $10.14 a piece.

And at Upwork, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Thomas Layton who bought 125,000 shares for a cost of $8.09 each, for a total investment of $1.01M. This buy marks the first one filed by Layton in the past twelve months. Upwork is trading down about 1.7% on the day Monday. Investors have the opportunity to grab UPWK at a price even lower than Layton did, with shares trading as low as $7.34 at last check today -- that's 9.2% below Layton's purchase price.

