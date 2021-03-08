Monday 3/8 Insider Buying Report: CRTX, KW

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cortexyme, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director David Lamond purchased 50,000 shares of CRTX, at a cost of $35.34 each, for a total investment of $1.77M. Lamond was up about 18.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CRTX trading as high as $41.97 in trading on Monday. Cortexyme is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Lamond bought CRTX on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $4.6M at an average of $49.02 per share.

And at Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER William J. McMorrow who bought 50,000 shares for a cost of $19.41 each, for a trade totaling $970,500. Before this latest buy, McMorrow made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.06M shares at a cost of $14.07 each. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is trading up about 2.4% on the day Monday. So far McMorrow is in the green, up about 4.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $20.22.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.