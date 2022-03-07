Markets
AMWD

Monday 3/7 Insider Buying Report: AMWD, AZO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, American Woodmark's Director, Vance W. Tang, made a $529,500 purchase of AMWD, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $52.95 each. Tang was up about 13.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AMWD trading as high as $60.18 in trading on Monday. American Woodmark is trading down about 0.7% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Tang bought AMWD at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.1M at an average of $64.56 per share.

And on Thursday, Director Brian Hannasch bought $499,955 worth of AutoZone, buying 266 shares at a cost of $1879.53 a piece. AutoZone, is trading down about 1.4% on the day Monday.

Monday 3/7 Insider Buying Report: AMWD, AZO
VIDEO: Monday 3/7 Insider Buying Report: AMWD, AZO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMWD AZO

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular