As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, American Woodmark's Director, Vance W. Tang, made a $529,500 purchase of AMWD, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $52.95 each. Tang was up about 13.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AMWD trading as high as $60.18 in trading on Monday. American Woodmark is trading down about 0.7% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Tang bought AMWD at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.1M at an average of $64.56 per share.

And on Thursday, Director Brian Hannasch bought $499,955 worth of AutoZone, buying 266 shares at a cost of $1879.53 a piece. AutoZone, is trading down about 1.4% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 3/7 Insider Buying Report: AMWD, AZO

