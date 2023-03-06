As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Dominos Pizza, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Russell J. Weiner purchased 3,333 shares of DPZ, for a cost of $303.58 each, for a total investment of $1.01M. So far Weiner is in the green, up about 4.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $316.23. Dominos Pizza is trading up about 3.6% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Weiner in the past twelve months.

And also on Thursday, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased $385,169 worth of Healthpeak Properties, purchasing 16,300 shares at a cost of $23.63 each. Healthpeak Properties is trading up about 0.2% on the day Monday. So far Brinker is in the green, up about 3.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $24.36.

VIDEO: Monday 3/6 Insider Buying Report: DPZ, PEAK

