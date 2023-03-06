As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Darling Ingredients, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Larry Barden purchased 5,000 shares of DAR, at a cost of $64.49 each, for a total investment of $322,450. Bargain hunters are able to pick up DAR even cheaper than Barden did, with shares changing hands as low as $63.34 in trading on Monday -- that's 1.8% below Barden's purchase price. Darling Ingredients is trading up about 0.1% on the day Monday.

And at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO Jon E. Bortz who bought 21,000 shares at a cost of $14.46 each, for a trade totaling $303,632. Before this latest buy, Bortz made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $429,988 shares at a cost of $16.54 a piece. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading up about 1.7% on the day Monday. So far Bortz is in the green, up about 6.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $15.46.

VIDEO: Monday 3/6 Insider Buying Report: DAR, PEB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.