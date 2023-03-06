Markets
DAR

Monday 3/6 Insider Buying Report: DAR, PEB

March 06, 2023 — 01:45 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Darling Ingredients, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Larry Barden purchased 5,000 shares of DAR, at a cost of $64.49 each, for a total investment of $322,450. Bargain hunters are able to pick up DAR even cheaper than Barden did, with shares changing hands as low as $63.34 in trading on Monday -- that's 1.8% below Barden's purchase price. Darling Ingredients is trading up about 0.1% on the day Monday.

And at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO Jon E. Bortz who bought 21,000 shares at a cost of $14.46 each, for a trade totaling $303,632. Before this latest buy, Bortz made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $429,988 shares at a cost of $16.54 a piece. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading up about 1.7% on the day Monday. So far Bortz is in the green, up about 6.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $15.46.

Monday 3/6 Insider Buying Report: DAR, PEB
VIDEO: Monday 3/6 Insider Buying Report: DAR, PEB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DAR
PEB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.