Monday 3/31 Insider Buying Report: CMC, PBPB

March 31, 2025 — 01:59 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Commercial Metals' CEO, Peter R. Matt, made a $294,630 purchase of CMC, buying 6,100 shares at a cost of $48.30 a piece. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to grab CMC at a price even lower than Matt did, with the stock changing hands as low as $44.08 at last check today which is 8.7% below Matt's purchase price. Commercial Metals is trading off about 1.3% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Matt in the past year.

And on Friday, David Nierenberg bought $207,502 worth of Potbelly, buying 22,169 shares at a cost of $9.36 each. Before this latest buy, Nierenberg purchased PBPB on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $114,516 at an average of $9.28 per share. Potbelly is trading up about 1% on the day Monday.

