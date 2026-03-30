As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Palo Alto Networks' Chief Executive Officer, Nikesh Arora, made a $10M purchase of PANW, buying 68,085 shares at a cost of $146.87 each. So far Arora is in the green, up about 6.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $156.42. Palo Alto Networks is trading up about 5.7% on the day Monday.

And at i-80 Gold, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO Richard Scott Young who purchased 1,000,000 shares for a cost of $1.40 each, for a trade totaling $1.4M. i-80 Gold is trading off about 1.4% on the day Monday

VIDEO: Monday 3/30 Insider Buying Report: PANW, IAUX

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