Markets
PANW

Monday 3/30 Insider Buying Report: PANW, IAUX

March 30, 2026 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Palo Alto Networks' Chief Executive Officer, Nikesh Arora, made a $10M purchase of PANW, buying 68,085 shares at a cost of $146.87 each. So far Arora is in the green, up about 6.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $156.42. Palo Alto Networks is trading up about 5.7% on the day Monday.

And at i-80 Gold, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO Richard Scott Young who purchased 1,000,000 shares for a cost of $1.40 each, for a trade totaling $1.4M. i-80 Gold is trading off about 1.4% on the day Monday

Monday 3/30 Insider Buying Report: PANW, IAUXVIDEO: Monday 3/30 Insider Buying Report: PANW, IAUX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PANW
IAUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.