Markets
GM

Monday 3/30 Insider Buying Report: GM, ATNX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, General Motors' Executive Vice President, Matthew Tsien, made a $514,528 buy of GM, purchasing 22,400 shares at a cost of $22.97 each. Investors are able to pick up GM even cheaper than Tsien did, with the stock trading as low as $20.63 at last check today which is 10.2% under Tsien's purchase price. General Motors Co is trading down about 1.4% on the day Monday.

And also on Wednesday, Director Manson Fok bought $362,500 worth of Athenex, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $7.25 a piece. Before this latest buy, Fok purchased ATNX at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.1M at an average of $10.97 per share. Athenex is trading down about 2% on the day Monday.

Monday 3/30 Insider Buying Report: GM, ATNX
VIDEO: Monday 3/30 Insider Buying Report: GM, ATNX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM ATNX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular