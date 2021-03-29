Markets
DBI

Monday 3/29 Insider Buying Report: DBI, GBDC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Designer Brands (DBI)'s Director, Joseph A. Schottenstein, made a $3.85M buy of DBI, purchasing 273,099 shares at a cost of $14.11 a piece. Schottenstein was up about 27.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with DBI trading as high as $17.97 in trading on Monday. Designer Brands is trading up about 10.8% on the day Monday.

And on Thursday, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought $59,296 worth of Golub Capital BDC (GBDC), buying 4,000 shares at a cost of $14.82 each. Before this latest buy, Golub purchased GBDC on 60 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $16.74M at an average of $12.94 per share. Golub Capital BDC is trading off about 0.4% on the day Monday. So far Golub is in the green, up about 2.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $15.13.

Monday 3/29 Insider Buying Report: DBI, GBDC
VIDEO: Monday 3/29 Insider Buying Report: DBI, GBDC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DBI GBDC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular