Markets
ORIC

Monday 3/28 Insider Buying Report: ORIC, XAIR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Oric Pharmaceuticals, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO Jacob Chacko bought 350,000 shares of ORIC, at a cost of $4.92 each, for a total investment of $1.72M. So far Chacko is in the green, up about 12.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $5.54. Oric Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 16.7% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Chacko in the past year.

And also on Friday, Director Robert Carey bought $173,872 worth of Beyond Air, buying 26,185 shares at a cost of $6.64 each. Before this latest buy, Carey purchased XAIR on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $412,250 at an average of $9.16 per share. Beyond Air is trading off about 1.6% on the day Monday.

Monday 3/28 Insider Buying Report: ORIC, XAIR
VIDEO: Monday 3/28 Insider Buying Report: ORIC, XAIR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORIC XAIR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular