As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Applied Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer Riccardo Perfetti purchased 64,509 shares of APLT, at a cost of $1.95 each, for a total investment of $125,797. So far Perfetti is in the green, up about 18.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $2.31. Applied Therapeutics is trading off about 5.6% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Perfetti in the past year.

And also on Wednesday, Director John E. Bachman purchased $122,075 worth of Children's Place, purchasing 2,500 shares at a cost of $48.83 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Bachman in the past year. Children's Place Inc is trading down about 0.7% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 3/28 Insider Buying Report: APLT, PLCE

