Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At F&G Annuities & Life, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of FG, for a cost of $16.32 each, for a total investment of $244,725. So far Blunt is in the green, up about 12.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $18.35. F&G Annuities & Life is trading up about 5.2% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Blunt purchased FG at 7 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.82M at an average of $19.13 per share.

And at Comstock Resources, there was insider buying on Friday, by CFO Roland O. Burns who bought 20,000 shares for a cost of $9.95 each, for a trade totaling $198,988. This purchase marks the first one filed by Burns in the past year. Comstock Resources is trading up about 0.2% on the day Monday. So far Burns is in the green, up about 6.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $10.57.

VIDEO: Monday 3/27 Insider Buying Report: FG, CRK

