Markets
FG

Monday 3/27 Insider Buying Report: FG, CRK

March 27, 2023 — 01:44 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At F&G Annuities & Life, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of FG, for a cost of $16.32 each, for a total investment of $244,725. So far Blunt is in the green, up about 12.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $18.35. F&G Annuities & Life is trading up about 5.2% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Blunt purchased FG at 7 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.82M at an average of $19.13 per share.

And at Comstock Resources, there was insider buying on Friday, by CFO Roland O. Burns who bought 20,000 shares for a cost of $9.95 each, for a trade totaling $198,988. This purchase marks the first one filed by Burns in the past year. Comstock Resources is trading up about 0.2% on the day Monday. So far Burns is in the green, up about 6.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $10.57.

Monday 3/27 Insider Buying Report: FG, CRKVIDEO: Monday 3/27 Insider Buying Report: FG, CRK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FG
CRK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.