As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Liberty Latin America's Director, Paul A. Gould, made a $1.97M purchase of LILA, buying 300,000 shares at a cost of $6.56 each. Gould was up about 12.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with LILA trading as high as $7.36 at last check today. Liberty Latin America is trading up about 10.5% on the day Monday.

And at OmniAb, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO Matthew W. Foehr who purchased 225,000 shares at a cost of $5.19 each, for a trade totaling $1.17M. Before this latest buy, Foehr purchased OABI on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $1.94M at an average of $4.72 per share. OmniAb is trading up about 8.6% on the day Monday. Foehr was up about 8.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with OABI trading as high as $5.63 at last check today.

VIDEO: Monday 3/25 Insider Buying Report: LILA, OABI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.