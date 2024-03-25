News & Insights

Monday 3/25 Insider Buying Report: ALAB, ESOA

March 25, 2024 — 01:54 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Astera Labs, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Michael E. Hurlston bought 21,747 shares of ALAB, at a cost of $36.00 each, for a total investment of $782,892. Hurlston was up about 126.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ALAB trading as high as $81.69 in trading on Monday. Astera Labs is trading up about 13.1% on the day Monday.

And at Energy Services of America, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Mark Prince who purchased 14,000 shares for a cost of $8.20 each, for a total investment of $114,860. Before this latest buy, Prince bought ESOA on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $214,475 at an average of $7.80 per share. Energy Services of America is trading off about 1.2% on the day Monday.

