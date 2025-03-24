News & Insights

Monday 3/24 Insider Buying Report: FVR, AEYE

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Frontview Reit's Chairman, Co-CEO and Co-Pres, Stephen Preston, made a $223,834 purchase of FVR, buying 16,568 shares at a cost of $13.51 each. Frontview Reit is trading off about 0.3% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Preston made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $116,940 shares for a cost of $18.41 a piece.

And at AudioEye, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by James B. Hawkins who bought 13,300 shares at a cost of $15.39 each, for a total investment of $204,750. AudioEye is trading up about 5.8% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters can grab AEYE at a price even lower than Hawkins did, with the stock trading as low as $11.90 in trading on Monday -- that's 22.7% under Hawkins's purchase price.

