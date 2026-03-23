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Monday 3/23 Insider Buying Report: GCBC, ALDX

March 23, 2026 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Greene County Bancorp's Director, Tejraj S. Hada, made a $131,780 purchase of GCBC, buying 6,000 shares at a cost of $21.96 each. Hada was up about 7.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with GCBC trading as high as $23.62 at last check today. Greene County Bancorp is trading up about 1.8% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Hada purchased GCBC on 6 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $296,434 at an average of $22.55 per share.

And on Thursday, Richard Douglas bought $98,000 worth of Aldeyra Therapeutics, buying 70,000 shares at a cost of $1.40 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Douglas in the past twelve months. Aldeyra Therapeutics is trading up about 21% on the day Monday. Douglas was up about 61.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ALDX trading as high as $2.26 at last check today.

Monday 3/23 Insider Buying Report: GCBC, ALDXVIDEO: Monday 3/23 Insider Buying Report: GCBC, ALDX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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GCBC
ALDX

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