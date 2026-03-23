Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Greene County Bancorp's Director, Tejraj S. Hada, made a $131,780 purchase of GCBC, buying 6,000 shares at a cost of $21.96 each. Hada was up about 7.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with GCBC trading as high as $23.62 at last check today. Greene County Bancorp is trading up about 1.8% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Hada purchased GCBC on 6 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $296,434 at an average of $22.55 per share.

And on Thursday, Richard Douglas bought $98,000 worth of Aldeyra Therapeutics, buying 70,000 shares at a cost of $1.40 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Douglas in the past twelve months. Aldeyra Therapeutics is trading up about 21% on the day Monday. Douglas was up about 61.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ALDX trading as high as $2.26 at last check today.

VIDEO: Monday 3/23 Insider Buying Report: GCBC, ALDX

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