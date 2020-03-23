Markets
Monday 3/23 Insider Buying Report: MRC, AMRX

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At MRC Global, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director H. B. Wehrle III bought 255,000 shares of MRC, at a cost of $3.82 each, for a total investment of $973,800. So far Wehrle III is in the green, up about 15.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.39. MRC Global is trading up about 4.7% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Wehrle III bought MRC at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $959,000 at an average of $9.59 per share.

And also on Wednesday, Director Paul M. Meister bought $970,344 worth of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, buying 353,649 shares at a cost of $2.74 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Meister in the past year. Amneal Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 4.2% on the day Monday. Meister was up about 59.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AMRX trading as high as $4.38 at last check today.

