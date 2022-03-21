Markets
Monday 3/21 Insider Buying Report: NTRA, BMBL

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Natera's Director, Roelof Botha, made a $5.01M buy of NTRA, purchasing 153,000 shares at a cost of $32.72 each. Botha was up about 25.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with NTRA trading as high as $41.16 in trading on Monday. Natera is trading off about 0.9% on the day Monday.

And on Thursday, Director Amy Griffin bought $998,624 worth of Bumble, buying 35,200 shares at a cost of $28.37 a piece. Before this latest buy, Griffin made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $5.03M shares at a cost of $42.81 a piece. Bumble is trading off about 2.1% on the day Monday.

