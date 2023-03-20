Markets
Monday 3/20 Insider Buying Report: UAL

March 20, 2023 — 02:28 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Wednesday, United Airlines Holdings' Director, Edward Shapiro, made a $1.06M buy of UAL, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $42.59 a piece. Shapiro was up about 2.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with UAL trading as high as $43.68 at last check today. United Airlines Holdings is trading up about 0.3% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Shapiro bought UAL at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $6.90M at an average of $39.44 per share.

