Monday 3/2 Insider Buying Report: NLSN, RHP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Nielsen Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chief Executive Officer David W. Kenny purchased 55,400 shares of NLSN, at a cost of $18.08 each, for a total investment of $1.00M. Nielsen Holdings is trading down about 0.4% on the day Monday.

And also on Friday, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased $556,550 worth of Ryman Hospitality Properties, purchasing 7,797 shares at a cost of $71.38 a piece. Before this latest buy, Reed bought RHP on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $2.13M at an average of $81.62 per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading up about 1.9% on the day Monday. Investors have the opportunity to buy RHP at a price even lower than Reed did, with the stock changing hands as low as $67.78 at last check today -- that's 5.1% below Reed's purchase price.

