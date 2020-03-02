Markets
NLSN

Monday 3/2 Insider Buying Report: NLSN, RHP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Nielsen Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chief Executive Officer David W. Kenny purchased 55,400 shares of NLSN, at a cost of $18.08 each, for a total investment of $1.00M. Nielsen Holdings is trading down about 0.4% on the day Monday.

And also on Friday, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased $556,550 worth of Ryman Hospitality Properties, purchasing 7,797 shares at a cost of $71.38 a piece. Before this latest buy, Reed bought RHP on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $2.13M at an average of $81.62 per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading up about 1.9% on the day Monday. Investors have the opportunity to buy RHP at a price even lower than Reed did, with the stock changing hands as low as $67.78 at last check today -- that's 5.1% below Reed's purchase price.

Monday 3/2 Insider Buying Report: NLSN, RHP
VIDEO: Monday 3/2 Insider Buying Report: NLSN, RHP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NLSN RHP

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular