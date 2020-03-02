Markets
Monday 3/2 Insider Buying Report: GEO, KKR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At GEO Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 250,000 shares of GEO, at a cost of $16.17 each, for a total investment of $4.04M. Bargain hunters can bag GEO even cheaper than Zoley did, with the stock changing hands as low as $14.85 in trading on Monday -- that's 8.2% below Zoley's purchase price. GEO Group is trading up about 2.1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Zoley made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $4.5M shares for a cost of $16.96 each.

And on Friday, Chief Financial Officer Robert H. Lewin purchased $1.42M worth of KKR, purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $28.38 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Lewin in the past twelve months. KKR is trading up about 0.2% on the day Monday. So far Lewin is in the green, up about 2.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $29.10.

