News & Insights

Markets
GEO

Monday 3/18 Insider Buying Report: GEO, OPK

March 18, 2024 — 02:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, GEO Group's Executive Chairman, George C. Zoley, made a $624,025 buy of GEO, purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $12.48 each. Zoley was up about 4.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with GEO trading as high as $13.04 in trading on Monday. GEO Group is trading off about 1.4% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Zoley in the past year.

And on Wednesday, CEO & Chairman Phillip Frost purchased $463,750 worth of OPKO Health, purchasing 500,000 shares at a cost of $0.93 each. Before this latest buy, Frost bought OPK on 16 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $10.82M at an average of $1.07 per share. OPKO Health is trading down about 3.1% on the day Monday. Investors are able to snag OPK even cheaper than Frost did, with shares changing hands as low as $0.86 in trading on Monday -- that's 7.0% under Frost's purchase price.

Monday 3/18 Insider Buying Report: GEO, OPKVIDEO: Monday 3/18 Insider Buying Report: GEO, OPK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GEO
OPK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.