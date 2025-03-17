News & Insights

Monday 3/17 Insider Buying Report: TDW, PTLO

March 17, 2025 — 10:51 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Tidewater, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Robert Robotti purchased 25,000 shares of TDW, at a cost of $40.11 each, for a total investment of $1.00M. Robotti was up about 3.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TDW trading as high as $41.61 in trading on Monday. Tidewater is trading up about 2% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Robotti purchased TDW at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.18M at an average of $47.15 per share.

And also on Thursday, Director Jack Hartung bought $929,450 worth of Portillos, buying 72,500 shares at a cost of $12.82 each. Portillos is trading up about 5.7% on the day Monday.

Stocks mentioned

TDW
PTLO

