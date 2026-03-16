Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Coupang, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Neil Mehta bought 7,350,104 shares of CPNG, at a cost of $18.58 each, for a total investment of $136.56M. Mehta was up about 8.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CPNG trading as high as $20.12 in trading on Monday. Coupang is trading up about 9.1% on the day Monday.

And on Wednesday, Michael Simanovsky purchased $100.00M worth of Sonida Senior Living, purchasing 3,739,716 shares at a cost of $26.74 each. Sonida Senior Living is trading up about 4.5% on the day Monday. So far Simanovsky is in the green, up about 38.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $37.05.

VIDEO: Monday 3/16 Insider Buying Report: CPNG, SNDA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.