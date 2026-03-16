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Monday 3/16 Insider Buying Report: CPNG, SNDA

March 16, 2026 — 10:46 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Coupang, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Neil Mehta bought 7,350,104 shares of CPNG, at a cost of $18.58 each, for a total investment of $136.56M. Mehta was up about 8.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CPNG trading as high as $20.12 in trading on Monday. Coupang is trading up about 9.1% on the day Monday.

And on Wednesday, Michael Simanovsky purchased $100.00M worth of Sonida Senior Living, purchasing 3,739,716 shares at a cost of $26.74 each. Sonida Senior Living is trading up about 4.5% on the day Monday. So far Simanovsky is in the green, up about 38.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $37.05.

Monday 3/16 Insider Buying Report: CPNG, SNDAVIDEO: Monday 3/16 Insider Buying Report: CPNG, SNDA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CPNG
SNDA

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