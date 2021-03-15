Markets
ICPT

Monday 3/15 Insider Buying Report: ICPT, DBX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Intercept Pharmaceuticals, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 237,000 shares of ICPT, at a cost of $21.17 each, for a total investment of $5.02M. So far Akkaraju is in the green, up about 12.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $23.86. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc is trading up about 11.7% on the day Monday.

And at Dropbox, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Robert J. Mylod Jr. who purchased 100,000 shares for a cost of $24.59 each, for a trade totaling $2.46M. This buy marks the first one filed by Mylod Jr. in the past year. Dropbox is trading up about 3.4% on the day Monday. So far Mylod Jr. is in the green, up about 14.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $28.25.

Monday 3/15 Insider Buying Report: ICPT, DBX
VIDEO: Monday 3/15 Insider Buying Report: ICPT, DBX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ICPT DBX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular