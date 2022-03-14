As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Stonex Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 5,000 shares of SNEX, for a cost of $70.14 each, for a total investment of $350,690. Stevens was up about 3.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SNEX trading as high as $72.42 at last check today. Stonex Group is trading up about 1.1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Stevens bought SNEX at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $713,294 at an average of $62.03 per share.

And at BRP Group, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Chief Executive Officer Trevor Baldwin who bought 13,117 shares at a cost of $25.41 each, for a trade totaling $333,368. This purchase marks the first one filed by Baldwin in the past twelve months. BRP Group is trading down about 1.6% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 3/14 Insider Buying Report: SNEX, BRP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.