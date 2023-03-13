Markets
RVMD

Monday 3/13 Insider Buying Report: RVMD, WTRG

March 13, 2023 — 10:48 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Revolution Medicines' Director, Thilo Schroeder, made a $14.15M purchase of RVMD, buying 650,000 shares at a cost of $21.76 a piece. Revolution Medicines is trading up about 6.1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Schroeder purchased RVMD on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $14.98M at an average of $21.61 per share.

And at Essential Utilities, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Chief Executive Officer Chris Franklin who bought 37,245 shares for a cost of $40.70 each, for a trade totaling $1.52M. Essential Utilities is trading up about 2.4% on the day Monday. So far Franklin is in the green, up about 4.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $42.67.

Monday 3/13 Insider Buying Report: RVMD, WTRG
VIDEO: Monday 3/13 Insider Buying Report: RVMD, WTRG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RVMD
WTRG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.