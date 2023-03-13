Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Revolution Medicines' Director, Thilo Schroeder, made a $14.15M purchase of RVMD, buying 650,000 shares at a cost of $21.76 a piece. Revolution Medicines is trading up about 6.1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Schroeder purchased RVMD on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $14.98M at an average of $21.61 per share.

And at Essential Utilities, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Chief Executive Officer Chris Franklin who bought 37,245 shares for a cost of $40.70 each, for a trade totaling $1.52M. Essential Utilities is trading up about 2.4% on the day Monday. So far Franklin is in the green, up about 4.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $42.67.

VIDEO: Monday 3/13 Insider Buying Report: RVMD, WTRG

