Markets
DLTR

Monday 3/13 Insider Buying Report: DLTR, SSB

March 13, 2023 — 02:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Dollar Tree's Chief Executive Officer, Richard W. Dreiling, made a $1.01M buy of DLTR, purchasing 7,100 shares at a cost of $142.00 a piece. Dollar Tree is trading up about 2.7% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Dreiling in the past twelve months.

And at SouthState, there was insider buying on Friday, by G. Ruffner Page Jr. who purchased 14,000 shares for a cost of $71.75 each, for a trade totaling $1.00M. Before this latest buy, Page Jr. made one other purchase in the past year, buying $497,322 shares at a cost of $78.94 each. SouthState is trading off about 5% on the day Monday.

Monday 3/13 Insider Buying Report: DLTR, SSB
VIDEO: Monday 3/13 Insider Buying Report: DLTR, SSB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLTR
SSB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.