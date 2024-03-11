News & Insights

Monday 3/11 Insider Buying Report: SATS, LGF.B

March 11, 2024 — 01:33 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At EchoStar, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, James Defranco bought 90,000 shares of SATS, for a cost of $13.21 each, for a total investment of $1.19M. So far Defranco is in the green, up about 15.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $15.31. EchoStar is trading up about 10.4% on the day Monday.

And at Lions Gate Entertainment, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Executive Officer Jon Feltheimer who bought 100,000 shares for a cost of $8.84 each, for a trade totaling $884,000. This purchase marks the first one filed by Feltheimer in the past year. Lions Gate Entertainment is trading up about 11.2% on the day Monday. Feltheimer was up about 8.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LGF.B trading as high as $9.57 at last check today.

