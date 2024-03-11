News & Insights

Monday 3/11 Insider Buying Report: GSAT, ENV

March 11, 2024 — 10:35 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Globalstar's Director, James F. Lynch, made a $1.75M buy of GSAT, purchasing 1,320,000 shares at a cost of $1.32 a piece. Globalstar is trading up about 4.5% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Lynch purchased GSAT on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $3.09M at an average of $1.77 per share.

And at Envestnet, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe who purchased 31,162 shares for a cost of $52.19 each, for a trade totaling $1.63M. Envestnet is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday. Wolfe was up about 7.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ENV trading as high as $55.84 at last check today.

