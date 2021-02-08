Markets
Monday 2/8 Insider Buying Report: HOG, AFG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Harley-Davidson's CEO, Jochen Zeitz, made a $1.00M purchase of HOG, buying 30,800 shares at a cost of $32.47 each. So far Zeitz is in the green, up about 8.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $35.14. Harley-Davidson is trading up about 2.6% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Zeitz purchased HOG at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $5.07M at an average of $23.00 per share.

And at American Financial Group, there was insider buying on Friday, by Senior VP & General Counsel Vito C. Peraino who purchased 2,500 shares for a cost of $96.39 each, for a total investment of $240,975. This purchase marks the first one filed by Peraino in the past year. American Financial Group is trading up about 1.7% on the day Monday. Peraino was up about 6.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AFG trading as high as $102.83 in trading on Monday.

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

