Monday 2/8 Insider Buying Report: HOG, AFG

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Harley-Davidson's CEO, Jochen Zeitz, made a $1.00M purchase of HOG, buying 30,800 shares at a cost of $32.47 each. So far Zeitz is in the green, up about 8.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $35.14. Harley-Davidson is trading up about 2.6% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Zeitz purchased HOG at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $5.07M at an average of $23.00 per share.

And at American Financial Group, there was insider buying on Friday, by Senior VP & General Counsel Vito C. Peraino who purchased 2,500 shares for a cost of $96.39 each, for a total investment of $240,975. This purchase marks the first one filed by Peraino in the past year. American Financial Group is trading up about 1.7% on the day Monday. Peraino was up about 6.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AFG trading as high as $102.83 in trading on Monday.

