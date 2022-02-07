Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Red River Bancshares' Director, Teddy Ray Price, made a $328,428 purchase of RRBI, buying 6,082 shares at a cost of $54.00 a piece. Bargain hunters can pick up RRBI at a price even lower than Price did, with shares trading as low as $52.39 in trading on Monday which is 3.0% under Price's purchase price. Red River Bancshares is trading off about 1.5% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Price bought RRBI at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $89,754 at an average of $53.78 per share.

And on Thursday, Director W. Rodney McMullen bought $193,500 worth of VFC, buying 3,000 shares at a cost of $64.50 each. VFC is trading off about 0.4% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 2/7 Insider Buying Report: RRBI, VFC

