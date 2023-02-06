Markets
Monday 2/6 Insider Buying Report: PSX, ADES

February 06, 2023 — 10:31 am EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Phillips 66's Director, Gregory Hayes, made a $1.00M purchase of PSX, buying 10,250 shares at a cost of $97.75 each. Phillips 66 is trading off about 1.8% on the day Monday.

And at Advanced Emissions Solutions, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Richard Campbell-breeden who purchased 52,742 shares at a cost of $4.00 each, for a total investment of $210,968. This buy marks the first one filed by Campbell-breeden in the past year. Advanced Emissions Solutions is trading up about 6.9% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters are able to buy ADES at a price even lower than Campbell-breeden did, with the stock changing hands as low as $3.05 in trading on Monday which is 23.8% under Campbell-breeden's purchase price.

