News & Insights

Markets
SIGI

Monday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: SIGI, RRBI

February 05, 2024 — 01:38 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Selective Insurance Group's Director, Terrence W. Cavanaugh, made a $98,470 purchase of SIGI, buying 1,000 shares at a cost of $98.47 each. Selective Insurance Group is trading down about 1.1% on the day Monday.

And also on Friday, Director Teddy Ray Price bought $49,237 worth of Red River Bancshares, buying 908 shares at a cost of $54.23 each. Before this latest buy, Price bought RRBI at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $125,402 at an average of $47.88 per share. Red River Bancshares is trading off about 0.2% on the day Monday. Investors are able to snag RRBI at a price even lower than Price did, with the stock trading as low as $51.53 at last check today -- that's 5.0% under Price's purchase price.

Monday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: SIGI, RRBI
VIDEO: Monday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: SIGI, RRBI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIGI
RRBI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.