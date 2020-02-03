Markets
Monday 2/3 Insider Buying Report: CSFL, PFE

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At CenterState Bank Corp (CSFL), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chief Financial Officer William E. V. Matthews bought 5,000 shares of CSFL, for a cost of $22.89 each, for a total investment of $114,443. CenterState Bank Corp is trading up about 1.9% on the day Monday.

And on Thursday, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased $36,997 worth of Pfizer (PFE), purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $37.00 each. Before this latest buy, Gottlieb made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $104,160 shares for a cost of $34.72 each. Pfizer is trading up about 1.4% on the day Monday. So far Gottlieb is in the green, up about 2.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $37.84.

