As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At DraftKings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Harry Sloan purchased 40,000 shares of DKNG, at a cost of $20.05 each, for a total investment of $802,000. So far Sloan is in the green, up about 16.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $23.39. DraftKings is trading up about 2.5% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Sloan made one other purchase in the past year, buying $1.98M shares at a cost of $39.52 a piece.

And on Thursday, Jorge Colon bought $531,370 worth of OFG Bancorp, buying 19,754 shares at a cost of $26.90 a piece. OFG Bancorp is trading trading flat on the day Monday. So far Colon is in the green, up about 4.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $28.12.

VIDEO: Monday 2/28 Insider Buying Report: DKNG, OFG

