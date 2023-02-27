As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Vishay Precision Group's Director, Wes Cummins, made a $666,750 purchase of VPG, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $44.45 a piece. Vishay Precision Group is trading up about 0.4% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Cummins purchased VPG at 9 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $6.95M at an average of $36.25 per share.

And at Charles River Laboratories International, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Richard F. Wallman who bought 1,750 shares for a cost of $220.73 each, for a total investment of $386,278. Before this latest buy, Wallman made one other purchase in the past year, buying $328,350 shares at a cost of $218.90 a piece. Charles River Laboratories International is trading up about 1.9% on the day Monday. Wallman was up about 3.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CRL trading as high as $228.51 in trading on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 2/27 Insider Buying Report: VPG, CRL

