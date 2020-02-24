Monday 2/24 Insider Buying Report: BSBK, AMRS

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Bogota Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director John J. Masterson purchased 18,852 shares of BSBK, for a cost of $11.00 each, for a total investment of $207,302. Bargain hunters can pick up BSBK at a price even lower than Masterson did, with the stock changing hands as low as $10.85 at last check today which is 1.3% under Masterson's purchase price. Bogota Financial is trading off about 1.5% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Masterson in the past twelve months.

And at Amyris, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director L. John Doerr who bought 52,785 shares for a cost of $3.41 each, for a trade totaling $179,997. Amyris is trading up about 0.9% on the day Monday.

