Monday 2/24 Insider Buying Report: AHC, MDP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, AH Belo's CEO, Robert W. Decherd, made a $637,220 purchase of AHC, buying 127,844 shares at a cost of $4.98 each. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to grab AHC at a price even lower than Decherd did, with the stock changing hands as low as $2.69 at last check today -- that's 46.0% under Decherd's purchase price. AH Belo is trading off about 0.4% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Decherd bought AHC at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $4.01M at an average of $4.64 per share.

And on Friday, Director Donald C. Berg purchased $309,494 worth of Meredith, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $30.95 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Berg in the past twelve months. Meredith is trading down about 3.5% on the day Monday.

